This Chiefs DB has sat out his 4 games. The gloves come off Sunday against the Raiders

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland had a lot of time on his hands to start the regular season.

Serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy presenting some idle moments.

But the veteran cornerback used that time wisely by staying in shape, even taking up tennis, and helping out the football team at Kansas City’s Lincoln Preparatory Academy.

As for his biggest difficulty during this time, removed from his Chiefs teammates?

“It was a bittersweet moment not really being able to be out there,” Breeland said Friday. “I was disappointed in myself for allowing my team to be there without me.

“And really seeing what they were doing, it really cheered me up at the same time. I really watched some good football. Those guys were doing some great things and I was just excited to join back.”

With the suspension in the books, Breeland also took care of legal matters from an arrest in late April in South Carolina. He was spared jail time by recently pleading guilty to possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct, according to a guilty plea obtained by The Herald in South Carolina.

Breeland also preferred to not discuss what happened during the offseason. Instead, he is leaning forward and doesn’t want past mistakes to define him.

“As of right now, I’m really focused on the future and the present,” Breeland said. “As of right now, all I know is the past is behind me and I’m just ready to get forward and get with my teammates and start winning football games.”

Breeland’s return bolsters the Chiefs’ cornerbacks group. He reunites with Charvarius Ward, Rashad Fenton, Antonio Hamilton and rookie BoPete Keyes. His presence also proves timely, with rookie L’Jarius Sneed, who started at the right cornerback spot for three games in Breeland’s place, recently landing on injured reserve.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Without Breeland, the Chiefs’ pass defense continued to be one of the NFL’s best units and will enter Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders ranked third in the league.

Sneed recorded interceptions in consecutive games before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3. Fenton stepped in strong when Sneed went down, recording three tackles, an interception and four passes defensed in Week 4.

“I was excited, like I had an adrenaline rush for them,” Breeland said. “I was just ready to get back to join those guys. I knew during camp that those guys were going to do something special. They had all the talent and capability to really hold that spot down.”

Whether the Chiefs immediately look to re-insert Breeland at his starting spot this weekend remains to be seen. The cornerback might have to knock off some rust after missing four weeks of live action — even Breeland admitted there is a difference between staying in shape and being in football shape.

His past three days of practice seemed to be enough to impress Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“He looked relatively sharp,” Reid said.

Ultimately and with the four-game suspension in the rear-view mirror, Breeland is willing to fill whatever role is asked of him.

“I’ve been working out throughout these four weeks,” he said. “I’m just ready to plug in wherever they’re ready for me to plug in.”