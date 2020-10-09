Chiefs’ keys vs. Raiders: Stay creative on offense, lock down running back Josh Jacobs

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward runs into the end zone after recovering an extra point blocked by Tanoh Kpassagnon in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders Dec. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

The 4-0 Chiefs will be seeking to extend their winning ways when they host the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two franchises will clash for the 120th time, with the Chiefs holding a 65-52-2 edge in the series. The Chiefs have also won five straight games over their AFC West rival and are a remarkable 28-3 against division opponents since the start of the 2015 season.

A win Sunday would give the Chiefs their 11th victory in the last 12 matchups against the Raiders (2-2).

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, who are on a 13-game winning streak, including the postseason, dating back to Week 11 of the 2019 regular season.

STAY CREATIVE

The Chiefs opened their playbook in unique ways in Week 3, resulting in two passing touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. Fullback Anthony Sherman caught one scoring pass on a play called “Smoked Sausage,” while left tackle Eric Fisher caught a touchdown on a play dubbed “Catch and Release.”

In Week 4 against the New England Patriots, the Chiefs showed more creativity on a misdirection play.. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled left and pitched the ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who came across the grain for a touchdown.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden knows Chiefs coach Andy Reid well from their time together on the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff under Mike Holmgren in the 1990s.

Gruden remains astonished with what Reid devises to attack opponents.

“No one knows what Andy and the Chiefs are doing on offense anymore,” Gruden said Wednesday during a teleconference. “He’s not doing anything we did in Green Bay. This is unrecognizable football.”

Statistically, the Chiefs might not have to roll the pages back on their playbook.

The Raiders’ defense enters the game ranked at or near the bottom half of league-wide numerous categories, including yards allowed per play (27th), rushing yards allowed (25th), third-down conversion percentage (28th) and points allowed per game (24th).

But it’s always best to keep an opponent guessing, and Reid has the perfect conductor for his offense in Mahomes.

DON’T LET JACOBS GO OFF

Second-year pro Josh Jacobs gave the Chiefs fits in 2019, rushing for 99 yards on 12 carries in Week 2 and 104 yards on 17 carries in Week 13. The Raiders’ running back finished his rookie campaign with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Jacobs has become a quality receiver out of the backfield, too. He has 13 catches for 100 yards through four games. In 13 games last season, he totaled 20 catches for 166 yards.

The Chiefs enter this game ranked 28th against the run, allowing 161 yards per game, and just held the Patriots to 185 yards. Not the best primer for Sunday’s game against Jacobs.

Las Vegas wants to keep the Chiefs’ potent offense on the sideline, and the best way to do that is by controlling the clock with a heavy dose of Jacobs. Kansas City’s mission on defense is simple, then: stop Jacobs, turn the Raiders into a one-dimensional offense and force some punts.

GET EDWARDS-HELAIRE GOING

If the Raiders attempt to mimic what the Patriots did in Week 4 by deploying six defensive backs on the field, the Chiefs might have issues going deep.

But should the Raiders present that look, the Chiefs should look to punish their defense with a steady diet of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Patriots weren’t the first team that tries to take the deep ball away from the Chiefs. In Week 1, the Houston Texans offered numerous Cover-2 looks, with their safeties playing back, and the Chiefs exploited it with 138 yards and a touchdown from Edwards-Helaire.

Sunday also provides a nice matchup for the Chiefs’ ground game, as Las Vegas ranks 25th against the run.

Edwards-Helaire should feast if the Chiefs feed him the ball.

KEEP AN EYE ON WALLER

Raiders tight end Darren Waller came into his own in 2019 with 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns on a head-turning 117 targets. All of those numbers were career highs for the fifth-year pro.

While the Chiefs swept their annual series against the Raiders last season, they had their hands full with Waller, who totaled 13 catches for 163 yards in those two meetings.

Waller is easily quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite pass-catcher, leading the Raiders in catches (29), receiving yards (247) and targets (40). The second-busiest player on the Raiders’ roster is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who’s been targeted on 22 of Carr’s passes.

It will be important for the Chiefs to watch Waller closely during Sunday’s game, especially with rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs (hamstring) looking likely to return to action after missing two games.

Ruggs, if fully healthy, will test the Chiefs deep, which will open up underneath routes for Waller. Effective linebacker and safety play against Waller is essential to the Chiefs’ success.