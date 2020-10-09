Looks like all systems go for Chiefs’ Chris Jones against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

The Chiefs are on track to get a big piece of their defensive line back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) put in a full practice Friday, marking a second straight day after being limited Wednesday, and is not assigned a game-day designation.

The absence of a game designation signals Jones is expected to resume a normal workload. Jones originally suffered a groin strain near the end of Week 3’s game and the injury forced him to not play in Week 4.

Jones also did enough in practice this past week to get the green light for live action, barring a setback.

“It looked like he moved around pretty good and good to have him back in there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll just see the role.”

While the Chiefs are set to welcome back Jones, the team is without rookie defensive end Mike Danna, who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs are covered on the edges with Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Alex Okafor and Taco Charlton. Rookie defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton can also move outside as necessary.

Danna, the only player listed on the Chiefs’ injury report as out, suffered the hamstring injury in Week 4.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), wide receivers Mecole Hardman (hamstring) and Tyreek Hill (heel), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand), center Austin Reiter (center) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) practiced fully the entire week and are good to go.

For the Raiders, wide receiver Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is listed as out.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Las Vegas might get two key starters back in the lineup against the Chiefs. Tackle Trent Brown, who has missed three games with a calf injury, practiced fully Friday and is officially designated as questionable. Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who hasn’t played since Week 2 while nursing knee and hamstring ailments, practiced fully the past two days and is also listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Rico Gafford (hamstring) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (shoulder, illness), a native of Kansas City, round out the Raiders’ questionable players.