Chiefs’ Chris Jones will return to practice field after missing last game with injury

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones fires up the Arrowhead Stadium crowd during this year’s AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

After missing Week 4 because of a groin injury, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will get in some work on the team’s first practice of Week 5.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that the only player to not practice is rookie defensive end Mike Danna (hamstring).

That means Jones will be on the practice field as the team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether he will be available remains to be seen at this point, but the Chiefs will continue their evaluation process in the coming days before a decision is made.

“I think he’s feeling a little better and we’ll see how he does,” Reid said. “That’s one of those day-by-day things. He’s got a groin strain, so we’ll just see how he feels. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he can’t. We’ll see how it works out.”

Jones, the Chiefs’ star defensive tackle, hurt the groin injury late the Week 3 game vs. Baltimore. He practiced in a limited fashion for three straight days last week and entered Monday night’s game listed as questionable against the New England Patriots.

With Jones sidelined, defensive tackle Mike Pennel drew the start and produced a career-high 10 tackles while working alongside Derrick Nnadi.

Danna, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Patriots, has played well through well to start the season as part of the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation. He saw action on just five defensive snap in Week 4 before exiting the game.

“He is making progress,” Reid said about Danna.