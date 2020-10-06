With Bashaud Breeland reinstated, the Chiefs’ secondary is about to get even stronger

The Chiefs’ pass defense, which currently ranks fifth in the league, just got stronger.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was reinstated after serving a four-game suspension to start the regular season, according to Tuesday’s NFL Transactions report.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Monday night’s game that the team looked forward to getting Breeland back on the field.

“Bashaud comes back this week,” Reid said. “So, it’ll be good to get him back in the mix, too.”

The Chiefs more than held down the fort during Breeland’s absence with Charvarius Ward, Rashad Fenton, Antonio Hamilton and rookies L’Jarius Sneed and BoPete Keyes.

While it makes sense for the Chiefs to ease Breeland back to action because of the missed time, his return also is good timing with Sneed landing on injured reserve last week with a shoulder injury.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Breeland was a key piece of the Chiefs’ pass defense last year and helped the unit finish the 2019 campaign ranked eighth in the league. He appeared in 16 regular-season games (15 starts), totaling 48 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight passes defensed on 927 defensive snaps — fourth-most on the team.

The Chiefs re-signed Breeland to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million during the offseason shortly before he ran afoul of the law in South Carolina. Breeland was spared jail time after recently pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct, according to a guilty plea obtained by The Herald in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

To make room on the active 53-player roster, the Chiefs waived wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who is a likely candidate to return on their practice squad.

Kemp rejoined the Chiefs during training camp and contributed exclusively on special teams through the first four games.