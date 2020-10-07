Chiefs
Patriots player tests positive for COVID-19 one day after game against Chiefs: report
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The positive test occurred on Tuesday, a day after the Patriots lost to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gilmore played all 56 defensive snaps for the Patriots in the game. He was credited with three tackles and forced Sammy Watkins’ second-quarter fumble.
Photographs from the game show Gilmore tackling Mecole Hardman. And after the game, Gilmore and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greeted each other briefly.
The COVID-19 protocols agreed to by the NFL and players’ association on Sept. 5 state: “Home and Away Teams are prohibited from post-game interactions within 6 feet of one another.”
According to the CDC, a close contact for COVID-19 is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before a positive test.
Also, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that a Raiders player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player wasn’t identified. The Raiders are scheduled to play the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead.
Gilmore’s test result comes less than a week after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. He did not make the trip to Kansas City.
The Patriots, who are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday in New England, are not expected to practice today. The Chiefs would normally be scheduled to practice today.
Gilmore tweeted on Wednesday that he is asymptomatic and “followed every protocol.”
Also, the Tennessee Titans were expected to reopen their practice facility today after closing it for more than a week. But a Titans player has joined the growing list of those with positive tests, the 10th player to test positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks. Nine team personnel members also have tested positive.
The Titans had no positive tests on Monday or Tuesday, leading to the opening schedule. Now that is uncertain.
The Titans are scheduled to play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a battle of undefeated teams. The Bills’ following game is Thursday, Oct. 15, at home against the Chiefs.
