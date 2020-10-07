Patriots player tests positive for COVID-19 one day after game against Chiefs: report

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The positive test occurred on Tuesday, a day after the Patriots lost to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gilmore played all 56 defensive snaps for the Patriots in the game. He was credited with three tackles and forced Sammy Watkins’ second-quarter fumble.

Photographs from the game show Gilmore tackling Mecole Hardman. And after the game, Gilmore and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greeted each other briefly.

The COVID-19 protocols agreed to by the NFL and players’ association on Sept. 5 state: “Home and Away Teams are prohibited from post-game interactions within 6 feet of one another.”

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) greets Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Kansas City defeated New England, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. Media outlets are reporting that Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

According to the CDC, a close contact for COVID-19 is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before a positive test.

Also, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that a Raiders player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player wasn’t identified. The Raiders are scheduled to play the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead.

Only 1 Raider player has tested positive for Covid 19. https://t.co/xuvcPbxAB1 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

Gilmore’s test result comes less than a week after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. He did not make the trip to Kansas City.

Stephon Gilmore is the only #Patriots player to test positive from Tuesday's round of testing, per source. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year now joins Cam Newton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/MWOpsyjhsk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Patriots, who are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday in New England, are not expected to practice today. The Chiefs would normally be scheduled to practice today.

Gilmore tweeted on Wednesday that he is asymptomatic and “followed every protocol.”

Also, the Tennessee Titans were expected to reopen their practice facility today after closing it for more than a week. But a Titans player has joined the growing list of those with positive tests, the 10th player to test positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks. Nine team personnel members also have tested positive.

The Titans had no positive tests on Monday or Tuesday, leading to the opening schedule. Now that is uncertain.

The Titans are scheduled to play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a battle of undefeated teams. The Bills’ following game is Thursday, Oct. 15, at home against the Chiefs.

As of right now, it’s been confirmed that one player has tested positive in Tennessee. There could be more on the #Titans per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020