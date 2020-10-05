Halftime analysis: Chiefs, Mahomes sputter against Belichick’s defense at Arrowhead

After scoring with relative ease against the Ravens a week ago, the Chiefs struggled against Bill Belichick’s defense, and went into halftime leading 6-3.

Their first three possessions advanced to Patriots territory but produced only a pair of Harrison Butker’s field goals of 23 and 39 yards. A good sign for Butker, who missed a field goal and extra point last week, but a failure for the KC offense for not getting into the end zone.

The Chiefs also squandered their third scoring chance. Juan Thornhill’s high-point interception of Brian Hoyer set up the Chiefs at the Patriots’ 23. But Sammy Watkins had a reception punched from his grasp for a fumble and the Chiefs’ opportunity to take a two-score lead was lost with their second turnover of the season.

It should be noted the Chiefs got fortunate on their first possession. A Patrick Mahomes pass was nowhere near its target and Devin McCourty dropped a potential pick.

And they may have caught a bigger break midway through the first half after Mahomes was sacked by Chase Winovich. The whistle blew and Mahomes was ruled down — the play therefore dead — before the ball came out and was plucked out of the air by Shilique Calhoun.

Belichick angrily disputed the call but the Chiefs lined up and got off the punt before he could throw his red challenge flag.

The Patriots get the ball to open the second half.

Defense doing its job

Frank Clark sacked Brian Hoyer as the Patriots were in good shape for a game-tying field goal just before halftime. The Patriots were at the Chiefs’ 31 with eight second remaining and no timeouts, but Hoyer could find an open receiver and Clark made the huge play.

The Chiefs have played solid defense throughout the season. When Cam Newton was forced to sit out the game because of a positive COVID-19 test and Hoyer got the start, the Chiefs’ edge increased.

Thornhill’s pick was the defensive highlight of the first half, but the Chiefs did not produce points from the turnover.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton played well in the first half with two pass breakups.

No Chris Jones

Chris Jones was a limited practice participant late last week after suffering a groin injury against the Ravens. The Chiefs’ decision to hold him out of action may have been an extra layer of caution with two more games for them in the next 10 days.