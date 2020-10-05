Chiefs’ Chris Jones among those out for Monday night’s game against Patriots

The Chiefs will be without a star player against the New England Patriots.

After entering the weekend listed as questionable, defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) is inactive for Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jones recorded five tackles and two sacks in Week 3 before suffering the injury late in the game. He put in limited practices in the days leading to the weekend.

With Jones down, the Chiefs are likely to go with defensive tackles Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel as the starters with rookie Tershawn Wharton in a rotational role. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon also provides flexibility to play inside as needed.

The Chiefs will have defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) available for the game. Okafor makes his return to action for the first time since Week 1.

Rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes is active and provides depth to the cornerback group alongside Charvarius Ward, Rashad Fenton and Antonio Hamilton.

Defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and linebacker Darius Harris will not dress. Harris and Seals-Jones have been healthy scratches since the season started.