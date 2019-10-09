Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on his ankle status and our thoughts on what Travis Kelce did

On Chiefs media day Wednesday, we hear from Patrick Mahomes about his ankle and Travis Kelce about his push and then hug of offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy during the game against the Colts. rsugg@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his left ankle, injured in the opening game and aggravated in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, was “not perfect” but it won’t stop him from playing in this week’s game against the Houston Texans.

Also, tight end Travis Kelce speaks to his push and then hug of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in that game.

Finally, it was media day for Kansas basketball, so we share what coach Bill Self had to say about his team’s mental toughness in the face of NCAA clouds this season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Patrick Mahomes on his injured ankle: “It’s not perfect but it’s good enough”: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235958112.html

With injuries to Chris Jones, Xavier WIlliams, Chiefs sign another defensive tackle: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235929667.html

Bill Self says Snoop Dogg’s show, KU promo video not meant as attack against NCAA: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article235943312.html

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!