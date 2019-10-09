Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on his injured ankle: ‘not perfect, but it’s good enough’

SHARE COPY LINK

Andy Reid needs more time to get through the injury report these days.

On Wednesday, five Chiefs were listed as held out of practice: offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

Reid didn’t mention tackle Xavier Williams, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. He also didn’t include wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who practiced Wednesday but hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury the opening quarter of the season. Hill’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans is unknown.

Also not part of the report is the most critical piece of all, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He’s been lugging a left ankle injury since the Chiefs’ opener, and it was aggravated against the Colts. Mahomes was sacked four times against Indy, and at one point in the second half, tackle Cameron Erving was shoved back into Mahomes and stepped on his ankle.

But Mahomes, as he repeatedly has done when discussing the tender ankle this season, declared himself fit to play Wednesday.

“I actually feel pretty good today,” Mahomes said. “It was sore after the game. I’m glad to get out there and practice on it and get moving around. I’ll feel like I’ll be fine moving around on it and doing what I need to do in order to win.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s good enough that feel like I can run, cut, cut off of it and do that type of stuff.”

Mahomes’ and others’ injuries slowed the Chiefs’ in Sunday’s 19-13 loss. Their scoring output was the lowest in Mahomes’ 24 games as a starter in the regular season and playoffs.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown but the Chiefs had never before scored fewer than 26 points in a game in which Mahomes had started.

The injuries stacked up early during Sunday’s game. Watkins, who had been nursing a hamstring injury, aggravated it and played only two snaps. That left the Chiefs without their top two wide receiver options. And when Wyile was lost with an ankle injury, the Chiefs were forced to go with replacements at both spots on the left side of the offensive line.

No recovery timetable has been announced for the injuries to the players who missed practice Wednesday — or for Hill. Reid said the team won’t rush Hill back to action.

“It’s a time thing,” Reid said. “He’s going to work this week and we’ll see how he feels.”

The Chiefs made moves this week to fortify their roster, signing veteran offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski and veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain.