Bill Self says Snoop Dogg’s show, KU promo video not meant as attack against NCAA

It’s been suggested following Friday’s Late Night in the Phog that Kansas basketball coach Bill Self may have, in one reporter’s words, extended a “middle finger” to the NCAA over the organization’s accusing Self’s program of five Level I violations.

Self dismissed that notion Wednesday at KU’s basketball media day at Allen Fieldhouse. His 20-minute session with reporters included a batch of questions about the NCAA’s ongoing inquiry into KU hoops and others about the 2019-20 team.

“I do not like the narrative that has been said concerning that with me, but I also understand I can’t control what the media writes or their opinions,” Self said. “I do know and people that know me know that’s not factually true in any way shape or form.”

The middle finger reference comes from the fact Self, KU’s 17th-year coach, appeared in a school-released video walking through a record store to Snoop Dogg’s song “Gin and Juice” while wearing a shirt with an Adidas logo to promote the rapper’s appearance at Late Night.

Then at Late Night, Snoop Dogg, during a 35-minute performance, had four scantily clad dancers climb and dance on stripper poles. Also, Snoop shot fake $100 bills at KU’s players and into the stands. The NCAA has, of course, accused Adidas paying money to the mother of Billy Preston and guardian of Silvio De Sousa to get those players to attend KU.

“That has actually been a narrative (middle finger to NCAA) that some people have used since this and anybody that knows me knows I am not smart enough to figure out some of those things that have transpired that would relate to anything other than that moment,” Self said.

“If you’ve followed us, I do stuff for Late Night every year. This year was no different. I happened to be wearing an Adidas shirt (which) happens to be our sponsor for our next 14 years, that helped sponsor the event. It was innocently given to me and I just put it on,” he added of the Adidas shirt.

At past Late Nights, he has driven a motorcycle into the fieldhouse wearing biker clothing and chains and also has imitated Vanilla Ice as well as other singers/actors.

“Certainly the thinking … I’ve already addressed and spoke to what happened the other night,” Self said of his comments after Late Night in which he said he was told Snoop Dogg would perform a “radio edited” version of the show. Instead, renditions of Snoop’s songs at Late Night included profanity.

“I don’t know how an entertainer would in any way shape or form be thought to be sticking it to anybody, including the NCAA, by having an entertainer perform,” Self added.

Self was asked how he and the program will counter the NCAA’s allegations in coming months.

“Like I said in my statement initially, without going into detail, we are going to fight it,” Self said. “We are aligned as a university and athletic department and certainly our basketball program (is) aligned in a way that we have not had a chance to tell our stories on what these allegations say that could have transpired.

“I put the emphasis on allegations. There is still a story that hasn’t been told. That would be our story that will obviously be told in a way that is consistent with the NCAA process, and when it is the right time to do that and the public can be aware of that, then I very much look forward to that day. But right now we are locked up as we wait for that opportunity.”

Self said this NCAA case may not be wrapped up until late spring or summer.

“I don’t know all the details because I am not an attorney,” Self said. “What I’ve been told is we get a certain amount of days to respond to the notice of allegations which I believe is 90. It may be longer in certain situations because there are some things that have come out that may extend that. I am not in on that. That would be an attorney answer.

“The NCAA has 60 days to respond to our response,” Self explained. “Then that will be turned over to the committee on infractions or whoever handles it to study. Then we would meet before them (infractions committee) at whatever point that is. The immediate future is something we don’t see it is possible to have everything in place to have everything done obviously before the timeline I mentioned (late spring or summer). This is my opinion and certainly I don’t have anybody to support this with me. My opinion would be late spring or early summer before this thing could possibly be concluded.”

He said he’s not worried about his players being distracted this season.

“My concern with this team is preparing them to have the best season we can possibly have and play as deep into March as we possibly can,” Self said. “That’s my focus, our players’ focus. There’s been nothing stated to me by anybody that would temper that motivation or excitement to do that.

“I believe our players’ focus is terrific. Also understand this … there’s nobody on our team that is directly impacted by these allegations. I think our guys will play with a free mind. I think there will be potential distractions out there in that they will be asked the same questions all year long. We talked about that. That will make us tougher, harder and more together than we have ever been,” Self stated.

Sophomore guards Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji said the team is focused, not distracted.

“We won’t get into any of that,” Dotson said of talk about NCAA allegations. “Our main focus is how to improve every day as a team on the basketball court. We don’t get into any outside noise. You’ve just got to have that self discipline. The guys in the locker room and myself … the seniors in there, you’ve got to stay on track.”

“We are not focused on any of that now,” Agbaji said. “We’re taking it practice to practice. That’s it right now.”

Asked what he thought of Snoop Dogg’s Late Night performance, Agbaji said: “Late Night was fun. It was four or five days ago. We’re not thinking about that. We enjoyed Late Night.”

Asked about possible hostile road environments this year, Dotson said: “I guess you can say that. We weren’t the best road team last year. With the group coming back we expect to be better this year.”

Lightfoot decision

There is a chance senior forward Mitch Lightfoot will redshirt this season. “That is something we have not decided yet,” Lightfoot said. “I’m focused on getting better now, helping this team be as good as we can be. The focus is on right now. We’ll make that decision when the time comes around.”

Senior guard Isaiah Moss has been limited at practice because of a hamstring injury. “I’m good. I feel great. I’m getting better every day,” Moss said.

Self said the team has been working on zone defense “earlier this year than probably at any point in time.” That’s in an effort to play two bigs at the same time this season, he said.