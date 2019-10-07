What. Just. Happened. We break down Chiefs’ first loss this season, to the Colts

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) loses sight of the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) tries to find the ball as it fall incomplete in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs were a double-digit favorite against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium was packed and all signs pointed to the Chiefs remaining undefeated.

Somehow, they lost, 19-13. It was the lowest scoring game of the Patrick Mahomes era. The A-team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff to dissect the loss and determine what it means for the Chiefs going forward.

This episode was originally published as a Facebook Live on the Red Zone Extra page.

Read the stories we discussed:

