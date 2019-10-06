Report card: With so many injuries, should Chiefs be graded on a curve? No

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs lost their first game this season, dropping a 19-13 decision to the Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City entered the game as a 10 1/2-point favorite but couldn’t generate enough offense. A big stat for the Colts: They held the ball for 37:15. The Chiefs couldn’t muster much of anything in the second half and were held to a field goal over the final two quarters.

On, and the loss marked a low in points scored for a Chiefs team with Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback. In all other 23 games, including the playoffs, the Chiefs scored at least 26 points.

KC Star of the Game

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is recognition of a Chiefs player or else Justin Houston might be the call. Safety Tyrann Mathieu came up with his biggest play in a Chiefs uniform with a second-quarter interception that ended a scoring drive. He also chipped in a tackle for loss for 8 yards that forced the Colts to settle for a field goal. It wasn’t a great day for any member of the Chiefs but Mathieu had a couple of nice moments.

Reason to hope: It’s early. Nearly every team this side of the Patriots has had a clunker, and the Chiefs have to hope this was theirs. It could have happened in Detroit last week but the Chiefs escaped. Not so this time. Oh, and wide receiver Byron Pringle scored his first NFL touchdown.

Reason to mope: Let’s count the ways. Penalties piled up. The offensive line played poorly. But, my, the injuries. Things started optimistically for the Chiefs when two players listed as questionable, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Damien Williams, suited up to play. But Watkins didn’t last the first series with his hamstring and the procession of injuried players had begun. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin), defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle) and Chris Jones (groin) left the game and didn’t return.

But if we’re to accept the “next man up mantra,” there is no grading on a curve. The Chiefs absolutely missed the injured players. But we’ll hear from Andy Reid that it’s no excuse. And he’ll be correct.

Next: The Chiefs remain home and meet the Houston Texans in a noon kickoff. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 6-4, including a victory in the 2015 playoffs. Sunday’s game will mark the third in the series played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Report card

Passing offense: C

It’s all the Chiefs had on offense and it wasn’t enough. Mahomes surpassed 300 yards for the fifth straight game, and his escape of a sack for the touchdown pass to Pringle will be one of his highlight plays this season. But the percentage wasn’t there (22 for 39, 56.4 percent), and the Chiefs didn’t get it done in the red zone.

Passing defense: C

Mathieu’s interception was a highlight play but cornerback Baushad Breeland had a bad night with three penalties in the first half including a pass interference call that resulted in a 53-yard flag. He finished with four for the night.

Rushing offense: F

It hardly existed. Mahomes attempted 28 passes in the first half, and the Chiefs didn’t have the ball long enough in the second half to establish much of anything. When they did run, it went nowhere. The Chiefs finished with 36 yards on 14 attempts. The offensive line couldn’t get push on a fourth-and-1 late in the game that would have kep a drive alive.

Rushing defense: F

The problem persists. The Chiefs simply can’t stop the run. Young Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn’t need to beat the Chiefs with his arm. Marlon Mack and the Colts’ offensive like took care of that. The Colts controlled the clock in the second half and put the game away with its running game. Mack finished with 132 yards. This marked the third straight game the Chiefs surrendered a 100-yard rusher.

Special teams: C

Not much to report here. Harrison Butker made his only field goal attempt. The kick coverages were good. De’Anthony Thomas probably shouldn’t have fielded a punt on the 5 in the third quarter. The big moment came with 1:16 remaining when the Chiefs lined up for an onside kick. The Chiefs didn’t get the bounce and the Colts’ victory was sealed.

Coaching: D

A questionable call on 4th and 1 from the Chiefs 34 with five minutes remaining. A deep handoff to Damien Williams was blown up by Justin Houston and the Chiefs, trailing by 6, lost their final best hope to keep a drive alive. And how can this team not be better against the run?