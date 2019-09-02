LeSean McCoy finds his home with ‘Big Red’ and the Chiefs

LeSean McCoy signs with the Chiefs Running back LeSean McCoy talks about signing with the Chiefs on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back LeSean McCoy talks about signing with the Chiefs on Monday.

LeSean McCoy just wanted to go home.

To Philadelphia. Or to Andy Reid.

After two final years of tumult in Buffalo, he was searching for some kind of familiarity. The timing, though, never seemed to work.

But then Saturday morning he was cut by the Bills. And Reid was interested. So was Brett Veach, the man who convinced Reid to draft McCoy in the second round of the 2009 draft.

“We looked at the tape,” Reid said. “And I’ve known him for a long time obviously.

“There aren’t a lot of 31-year old running backs running around out there. He still has the great feet and vision.”

By Saturday night, McCoy was coming home.

“My last two years at Buffalo, I’ve had so many trade requests,” McCoy said. “Rumors every year. So I thought it would be with Coach Reid. This is when (Kareem) Hunt had just left — and then the Eagles.

“So I said ‘OK, I’m going home somewhere. Back home to Philadelphia or back home to Big Red. It’s going to happen.’”

And it did.

Monday morning the Chiefs officially announced the signing, and McCoy put a picture of his new No. 25 Chiefs jersey on his Instagram story, after procuring it from rookie Darwin Thompson — now No. 34.

McCoy, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, had a handful of teams reach out to him after his Saturday morning release, but his familiarity with the Chiefs’ front office and his relationship with Reid made Kansas City the easy choice.

“I thought this was probably the best fit for me,” McCoy said. “You see the offense, I’m just trying to fit a small role. These guys are rolling. And to be a part of that, a great chance at a championship, to pick a team that you want to play for.

“I think the best part about it is Andy Reid. He’s one of my favorite coaches of my NFL career. He’s had me since I was what? 20 years old. Now I’m at 31. Had a long talk and Brett Veach, a guy that believed in me for years. This was the right fit.”

McCoy flourished in Reid’s system in Philadelphia, putting together a career-high 17 rushing touchdowns in 2011 and averaging 967 yards per season during their four-year partnership.

And in those four years, McCoy formed a relationship with Reid that’s proved to be unbreakable, even as the two have moved on in their careers. It wasn’t just what Reid did for McCoy’s career on the field, it was also how he taught him.

It’s why McCoy trusts Reid to help him evolve in the next phase of his decade-long career.

“I love Coach Reid,” McCoy said. “The biggest thing for me is that he’s always been honest, since Day 1. He’ll shoot you straight. He’s family, same way. As a coach, I’ve learned so much from him.

“Now, coming here, I’m sure he’ll teach me different things. I’m an older player and I want to stretch my career out as long as possible. I want to be productive as well. I think just playing with him, the type of roles that he sets up, when you watch the tape of the offense and how they go up and down the field, the small plays, the big shots to utilize all the open space for his players. When you see that, you fall in love with that.”

McCoy arrives in Kansas City coming off the worst season of his career. He rushed for just 514 yards on 161 carries and scored just three touchdowns. But there’s more to that anemic stat line than an aging running back.

With injuries and a trade decimating the offensive line and a carousel of starting quarterbacks, McCoy acknowledged that last season took a physical and emotional toll.

McCoy’s new team has a much different situation with an entrenched offensive line and an MVP quarterback. And unlike in previous stops, McCoy doesn’t have to be the guy. Instead, he’ll be one of the guys contributing to a prolific offense.

“When you have a lot of help around, I’ll be coming here, and the group of guys is already set,” McCoy said. “They’re already there. I’ll just come here and do my part.”

While Reid said Damien Williams is the starter, he also acknowledged that McCoy is a starter, too — opening the door for Kansas City to use a running back-by-committee approach. When the unofficial depth chart came out Monday night, McCoy was listed as the No. 2 back behind Williams. Darwin Thompson was third, and Darrel Williams was fourth.

“We’re lucky to have Damien here, who we consider a starter, as we do Shady,” Reid said. “It’s a great situation to be in, for both of them and the football team. They don’t know each other, but they’ll get to know each other.”

McCoy isn’t guaranteed to play against Jacksonville on Sunday, but he’s spending all of his time learning the playbook. It’s familiar in some ways, but he’s also adjusting to all of the wrinkles Reid’s added since he last coached McCoy in 2012.

“We’ll see, what he can pick up in a short period of time,” Reid said. “How comfortable he is with it and then we’ll go from there. He’s a pretty sharp kid, so I think he’ll be OK.

“He’s been practicing in the preseason. The conditioning part is not an issue, it’s becoming familiar with the protections.”

But Reid trusts McCoy, and McCoy trusts Reid — and in the end, that’s what matters most.