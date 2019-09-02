Chiefs look to defense to fill out practice squad

Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy to the Chiefs Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy, who he coached when McCoy started his career in Philadelphia, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy, who he coached when McCoy started his career in Philadelphia, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

A few eyebrows were raised when the Chiefs announced six practice players on Sunday. They all played on the offensive side of the ball.

With Monday’s announcement of the remainder of the practice squad, the defense has its day.

The Chiefs completed their 10-man squad with cornerbacks Alex Brown and Torry McTyer, linebacker Emmanuel Smith and end Cameron Malveaux.

Brown was an undrafted free agent with the 49ers who logged 25 starts for South Carolina State (2014-18).

McTyer appeared in 22 games over the previous two seasons with the Miami Dophins, including four starts last year. He was credited with three pass deflections in 2018.

Smith spent time last season on the Tampa Bay Bucs’ practice squad. He was a linebacker at Vanderbilt during his senior season in 2017 after playing safety earlier in his career.

Malveaux is a two-year veteran who spent his first 1 1/2 seasons in Miami, where he appeared in nine games. He finished 2018 with Arizona and played in four games. Malveaux has two career sacks.

