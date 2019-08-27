For Chiefs’ final preseason game at Packers, backup QB, corner are positions to watch

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about newly signed backup QB Matt Moore Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about veteran quarterback Matt Moore, who joined the team as a backup to Patrick Mahomes this week. Chad Henne is out indefinitely with a broken ankle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about veteran quarterback Matt Moore, who joined the team as a backup to Patrick Mahomes this week. Chad Henne is out indefinitely with a broken ankle.

There is likely no wondering about how many series or quarters the starters will get in this one. The fourth NFL preseason game usually belongs to reserves, including several looking to make a final impression for roster inclusion — or get noticed by another team.

“They get to apply for a job, whether it’s here or with 31 other teams,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “They get an opportunity to put what they are, who they are, on tape. That’s what’s important about the last game.”

Looking for a Chiefs position group to watch? Check out cornerback, where undrafted free agents D’Montre Moore, Herb Miller and Mark Fields are battling to make the team.

The details

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kickoff: 7 p.m., at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

TV: KCTV (Ch. 5)

Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)

Favorite: Packers by 2 1/2

What to watch

The backup quarterback race is now more interesting after the news Monday of Chad Henne’s fractured right ankle. The Chiefs have signed veteran backup Matt Moore, but he won’t be ready to play Thursday. The reps will go to Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

They’ve posted similar numbers in the preseason. Shurmur, the rookie free agent, is 19-of-36 (52.8%) for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Litton, the second year pro who spent last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad, is 21-of-36 (58.2%) for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Litton has the only interception thrown by a Chiefs quarterback in the preseason.

“Both of these kids have been pretty consistent,” Bieniemy said.

A future star may be getting his first start Thursday. The fourth preseason game marked the first NFL starting assignment for Travis Kelce (2013), Tyreek Hill (2016) and Patrick Mahomes (2017).