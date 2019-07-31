SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs’ Andy Reid on Tremon Smith, plus Hall of Fame and more

Chiefs practice report: Rain delay, Hill injured, and Smith changes positions Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor talks about the highlights from practice Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor talks about the highlights from practice Wednesday morning.

In this new episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, host Blair Kerkhoff delivers the goods from a rainy Chiefs training camp in St. Joe, talking with beat writer Brooke Pryor about Tremon Smith’s position switch from defensive back to running back and more about the team.

Also on the agenda for discussion is this weekend’s big Chiefs Kingdom two-fer in Canton, as Johnny Robinson and Tony Gonzalez prepare for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Read our related stories:

A new position for Tremon Smith? Yep, writes Sam McDowell, and it might be for good.

Vahe Gregorian, Take I: Tony G is about to be immortalized in his first year of eligibility. So what’s on his mind?

Vahe Gregorian, Take II: Overdue as it is, Johnny Robinson, 80, will enter Hall of Fame right on time







