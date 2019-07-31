More ways to get The Star: sports podcast, crime newsletter, smart speaker reports

Blair Kerkhoff (left) is the host of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast. His guests have included columnist Vahe Gregoian. The Kansas City Star

Here at The Star, we’ve been busy creating new ways to bring you stories from our award-winning staff. Here’s a quick glance.

KC Blotter newsletter

The new KC Blotter newsletter rounds up coverage from our crimes and courts team. It is emailed Monday-Saturday. The Kansas City Star

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Public safety issues are one of the most important topics we cover. For those who want to keep up with news from our crime and courts team, we have a new newsletter: KC Blotter.

Once you sign up, this newsletter will be delivered to your inbox Monday-Saturday. It features a roundup of news about Kansas City-area police departments, courts, lawsuits and more.

With the largest crime and courts team in the region, this newsletter is the best way to stay up-to-date on what’s happening with our law enforcement organizations.

Follow this link to our newsletter sign-up page and click on KC Blotter. While you’re there, you may also want to sign up for one of our other newsletters, ranging from the Morning Rush news roundup to Chiefs Extra.

SportsBeat KC podcast

The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast is hosted by Blair Kerkhoff and features interviews with Star staffers. The Kansas City Star

From the Chiefs’ push for their first Super Bowl in 50 years to the rebuilding Royals and Sporting KC, from Mizzou in the gritty SEC to new football coaches in Lawrence and Manhattan and, of course, college basketball — no one in Kansas City is better equipped to bring you behind-the-scenes sports talk about our region’s teams.

On July 29, the SportsBeat KC podcast hosted by The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff launched an expanded schedule — new episodes every Monday through Friday. Kerkhoff deftly uses his vast knowledge of the local sports scene to break down the headlines of the day with other Star staffers.

Our all-Star cast of insiders includes columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, Brooke Pryor on the Chiefs, Lynn Worthy on the Royals, Sam McDowell on Sporting KC and a tireless cadre of college beat writers from CoMo to the Little Apple, all ready to inform, entertain and challenge you with the stories behind the headlines every weekday.

Find it on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow this link to hear a recent episode.

(We also have a weekly news and politics podcast called Deep Background. Follow this link to hear a recent episode.)

Weekday briefings from The Star

During the week Monday through Friday, you can listen to a brief summary of the top stories from The Star on a variety of platforms.

You can play it on Spotify in the car or get your Alexa or Google Home devices to play it by asking for the Kansas City Star. It’s a great way to quickly catch up on the biggest stories of the morning.