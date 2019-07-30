Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill leaves practice because of quad contusion

Tyreek Hill carted off field at Chiefs training camp practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the practice field with what appeared to be a right leg injury at training camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
ST. JOSEPH, MO.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill rode in a cart from the practice fields to the team’s training camp facility on Tuesday because of a quad contusion in his right leg.
On a route, Hill collided hard with cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Hill got up slowly to applause from the fans at Missouri Western, but soon was taken to the injury tent before being carted away from the fields at training camp.
Hill’s going over to the medical tent to get checked out. The play happened right in front of me in this side of the field, hardest hit I’ve heard in camp. Nothing malicious or over the top, just a collision, hard to avoid.
The story will be updated after the Chiefs practice.
