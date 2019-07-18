What are the odds Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will repeat as NFL MVP? Very good

Behind the Scenes: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes prepares for 2019 ESPYs MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II gets ready before the ESPYs 2019, where he was nominated for Male Athlete and won an ESPY for NFL Player, and celebrates at UNINTERRUPTED after the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II gets ready before the ESPYs 2019, where he was nominated for Male Athlete and won an ESPY for NFL Player, and celebrates at UNINTERRUPTED after the show.

The odds of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes repeating as NFL MVP are …

Pretty good, according to oddsmaking source BetOnline.ag.

Make Mahomes the favorite at 6/1, followed by a trio at 9/1: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, BetOnline.ag, has quarterbacks at the first 17 choices. No. 18 is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Makes sense. Quarterbacks have dominated the award in recent years. When Mahomes became the first Chiefs player named the Associated Press NFL MVP after his 50-touchdown, 5,097-passing yards season, he was the sixth straight and 11th in 12 quarterbacks to win the award.

Mahomes will bid to join Peyton Manning (five), Tom Brady (three), Johnny Unitas (three), Brett Farve (three), Rodgers (two), Joe Montana (two), Steve Young (two) and Kurt Warner (two) as quarterbacks with multiple AP MVP awards.

Also on the MVP odds table: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill at 150/1.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the top choice for offensive rookie of the year at 8/5, with Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman the seventh choice at 18/1.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock from Lee’s Summit and Missouri is listed as a 28/1 choice.

Nick Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end, is the top choice for defensive rookie of the year, at 5/1, with Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill appearing at 28/1.

NFL MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes 6/1

Aaron Rodgers 9/1

Andrew Luck 9/1

Carson Wentz 9/1

Baker Mayfield 12/1

Drew Brees 14/1

Tom Brady 14/1

Philip Rivers 20/1

Ben Roethlisberger 25/1

Cam Newton 25/1

Deshaun Watson 25/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 25/1

Matt Ryan 25/1

Russell Wilson 25/1

Jared Goff 33/1

Lamar Jackson 33/1

Mitchell Trubisky 33/1

Alvin Kamara 50/1

Christian McCaffrey 50/1

Ezekiel Elliot 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Kirk Cousins 50/1

Kyler Murray 50/1

Saquon Barkley 50/1

Todd Gurley 50/1

Aaron Donald 66/1

Dak Prescott 66/1

Antonio Brown 80/1

David Johnson 80/1

Derek Carr 80/1

Joe Flacco 80/1

Marcus Mariota 80/1

Matthew Stafford 80/1

Nick Foles 80/1

Odell Beckham Jr 80/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

Eli Manning 100/1

JJ Watt 100/1

Joey Bosa 100/1

Julio Jones 100/1

Khalil Mack 100/1

Melvin Gordon 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Adam Thielen 150/1

Dwayne Haskins 150/1

Keenan Allen 150/1

Leonard Fournette 150/1

Nick Bosa 150/1

Von Miller 150/1

Tyreek Hill 150/1

2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kyler Murray 8/5

Darrell Henderson 7/1

Dwayne Haskins 7/1

Josh Jacobs 8/1

David Montgomery 14/1

Deebo Samuel 16/1

Mecole Hardman 18/1

Miles Sanders 20/1

N’Keal Harry 20/1

Parris Campbell 20/1

D.K. Metcalf 25/1

Marquise Brown 25/1

T.J. Hockenson 25/1

Damien Harris 28/1

Drew Lock 28/1

Noah Fant 28/1

A.J. Brown 33/1

Daniel Jones 33/1

Will Grier 33/1

Irv Smith Jr. 66/1

JJ Arcega-Whiteside 66/1







2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nick Bosa 5/1

Josh Allen 7/1

Devin White 8/1

Quinnen Williams 17/2

Devin Bush 10/1

Ed Oliver 10/1

Montez Sweat 12/1

Brian Burns 14/1

Clelin Ferrell 16/1

Rashan Gary 20/1

Jerry Tillery 25/1

Byron Murphy 28/1

Chase Winovich 28/1

Deandre Baker 28/1

Greedy Williams 28/1

Juan Thornhill 28/1

Rock Ya-Sin 28/1

Christian Wilkins 33/1

Darnell Savage 33/1

Dexter Lawrence 33/1

Joejuan Williams 33/1

Johnathan Abram 33/1

L J Collier 33/1

Sean Bunting 33/1

Jachai Polite 40/1

Trayvon Mullen 40/1

Ben Banogu 50/1