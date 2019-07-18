On vacation together, Patrick Mahomes and his receivers worked on routes on the beach

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s special’ Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called quarterback Patrick Mahomes 'special' following the teams 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called quarterback Patrick Mahomes 'special' following the teams 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Even on vacation, the Chiefs players are finding time to squeeze in a little practice.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter all took a trip with their significant others to Turks and Caicos Islands. Former Chiefs receiver Chris Conley joined them.

They all shared photos and videos on social media and there apparently was time for deep-sea fishing, golf, riding horses in the ocean and ... football.

Mahomes and his receivers ran some plays on the beach, so it was more fun than work.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KCTV5 sports reporter Tom Martin shared a video from an Instagram story:

this is via Mahomes' IG, with one week to go until QBs/rookies report in St. Joe — TOM MARTIN ️ (@TomKCTV5) July 17, 2019

Here are some other highlights:

Guys on a boat pic.twitter.com/p73zXAErva — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) July 16, 2019