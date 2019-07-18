Chiefs quarterback Chase Litton feigns outrage over his Madden rating

Chase Litton talks about his performance in the Chiefs’ 33-21 win against the Packers Rookie quarterback Chase Litton talks about his night in the Chiefs' preseason finale win against the Packers. Litton completed 13 of 21 attempts for 166 yards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rookie quarterback Chase Litton talks about his night in the Chiefs' preseason finale win against the Packers. Litton completed 13 of 21 attempts for 166 yards.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said he plans to boycott playing the video game Madden 20, because his rating is too low.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence tweeted that he had been disrespected by his Madden rating. Well, “disrespeck” is the word he used.

The release of Madden each year leads to outrage among players and questions about what the video-game makers are using as their rating system.

Lawrence and Allen are Pro Bowl players, so it’s not that surprising to hear of their complaints.

But Chiefs backup quarterback Chase Litton also has spoken out and, well, let’s just say sarcasm doesn’t always come through on Twitter.

Litton, who signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, is the team’s third-string quarterback and has yet to throw a pass in the NFL. He likely wasn’t expecting to get a high overall rating and the game developers gave him a 45.

a 45!??? I didn’t even know that was possible https://t.co/kgaN6vubAv — Chase Litton (@boogXIV) July 18, 2019

Later, Litton let on that he was joking:

thank u for being the 1 to get it https://t.co/E25hT9i9r3 — Chase Litton (@boogXIV) July 18, 2019

someone said imma run out on the field with my helmet on backwards https://t.co/d9v0vAomKh — Chase Litton (@boogXIV) July 18, 2019

But he seemed protective of his speed rating: