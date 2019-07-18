For Pete's Sake
Chiefs quarterback Chase Litton feigns outrage over his Madden rating
Chase Litton talks about his performance in the Chiefs’ 33-21 win against the Packers
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said he plans to boycott playing the video game Madden 20, because his rating is too low.
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence tweeted that he had been disrespected by his Madden rating. Well, “disrespeck” is the word he used.
The release of Madden each year leads to outrage among players and questions about what the video-game makers are using as their rating system.
Lawrence and Allen are Pro Bowl players, so it’s not that surprising to hear of their complaints.
But Chiefs backup quarterback Chase Litton also has spoken out and, well, let’s just say sarcasm doesn’t always come through on Twitter.
Litton, who signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, is the team’s third-string quarterback and has yet to throw a pass in the NFL. He likely wasn’t expecting to get a high overall rating and the game developers gave him a 45.
Later, Litton let on that he was joking:
But he seemed protective of his speed rating:
Comments