Chiefs receivers surprise Stony Point North fourth-graders with afternoon of gardening
“This has never happened in the history of 4th grade ever,” kids plant school garden with Chiefs players
The football season is still a couple of months away, but the Chiefs got to work and got dirt on their hands Thursday afternoon.
Some of the Chiefs’ wide receivers, including Demarcus Robinson, Marcus Kemp and Gehrig Dieter, surprised a class of fourth-graders at Stony Point North Elementary and helped them plant vegetables in their garden.
“I got so excited,” student Lily Willard said. “We planted peppers, tomatoes and sweet potatoes.
“This has never happened in the history of fourth grade, ever.”
The event was done in partnership with Kansas City Community Gardens Schoolyard Gardens Program, which works with schools in the metro area to create vegetable gardens on school grounds.
