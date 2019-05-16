Receiver Dwayne Bowe latest to sign one-day deal to retire with Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe goes head over teakettle on a tackle against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in 2010. KC Star file photo

Dwayne Bowe is the latest player to sign a one-day contract with the Chiefs and retire from professional football.

Bowe hadn’t played since finishing his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He had spent his first eight NFL years with the Chiefs, and his 532 career receptions are the most by a Chiefs wide receiver. He ranks second on the team’s reception list behind tight end Tony Gonzalez (916).

The Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, 23rd overall, from LSU in 2007, Bowe started immediately and was a member of the NFL All-Rookie team after a 70-reception year.

He logged a career best 86 receptions in 2008 and his 15 receiving touchdowns topped the NFL in 2010, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Bowe recorded 44 receiving touchdowns in his Chiefs career and had at least one in seven straight games in 2010. His 7,155 career receiving yards rank third in club history.

We have signed Dwayne Bowe to a one-day contract. He will retire as a Chief.



#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hiAxd9cN9K — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2019

Bowe played on playoff teams in 2010 and 2013, and caught eight passes with a touchdown in the Chiefs’ loss to the Colts in 2013. He appeared in 118 games for the Chiefs.

During Bowe’s tenure, nine different quarterbacks started at least one game: Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Tyler Thigpen, Matt Cassel, Tyler Palko, Kyle Orton, Brady Quinn, Alex Smith and Chase Daniel.

Bowe follows former teammates Jamaal Charles and Derrick Johnson as former players to return to the team for a one-day contract signing and retirement this offseason.

Chiefs’ career leaders

Receptions





916 Tony Gonzalez

532 Dwayne Bowe

416 Henry Marshall

Receiving yards

10,940 Tony Gonzalez

7,306 Otis Taylor

7,155 Dwayne Bowe