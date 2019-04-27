Chiefs’ late-round NFL Draft picks on edge, relieved when they get the call from KC

Recapping the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft Catch up on the top ten picks from the first round of the NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Catch up on the top ten picks from the first round of the NFL Draft.

The final day of the NFL Draft can be a tense time for those awaiting the call.

With two selections in the sixth round and one in the seventh, the Chiefs talked to some relieved newcomers on Saturday.

“To be honest, I was getting kind of nervous there at the end,” said Rashad Fenton, the South Carolina cornerback selected No. 201 overall. There are 254 selections in the draft.

“I was about to go put on some clothes and work out,” Fenton said. “My mom always said, ‘Just keep faith. You never know how it’s going to turn out.’”

Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, the first pick in the seventh round and No. 216 overall, fell back on hobbies as the picks came off the board.

“My mind was racing all day,” Allegretti said. “I did a puzzle to try to relax. It didn’t help much. But I got the call, saw it on TV, and I don’t even know what I did. But it was awesome.”

The Chiefs concluded their draft duty Saturday. Also selected was Utah State running back Darwin Thompson, selected No, 214 overall.

Fenton led the Gamecocks with three interceptions last season. He also had 34 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss and six pass breakups. He appeared in 48 games in four seasons with 30 starts. He also is a kickoff return specialist who had a 24.8-yard career return average.

Fenton played some nickel back in college and was an outside corner as a senior.

Thompson stands 5-8, 200 pounds, a short but powerful running back. He’s from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and spent three seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, redshirting his first year.

In one season at Utah State, Thompson put up big numbers, rushing for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 6.82 yards per carry. He also caught 23 passes for a 15.3-yard average.

“He’s really a rocked-up dude,” Chiefs scout Trey Koziol said. “He has really good strength, really good contact balance, runs with a low center of gravity.

“For us, he can be a really nice mismatch, a little bit smaller guy who had that twitch where all the sudden if he’s left one-on-one with the linebacker ... that could be something that benefits our offense.”

Allegretti was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 who had started the previous 36 games for Illinois. He was a four-time academic All-America in college and likely will see action at guard and center.

“I don’t usually get excited watching offensive lineman,” Chiefs scout Terry Delp said. “But he’s exciting to watch because he just gets after people. He will throw people around, has a nasty edge.”

With the end of the draft, the Chiefs began signing undrafted free agents, including Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur. He’s the son of New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur and started all four seasons for the Commodores.

Over the past two seasons, the 6-4, 230-pound Shurmur threw 50 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions. He led Vandy to a pair of bowl appearances.

Also signing with the Chiefs were Texas linebacker Gary Johnson, who recorded 90 tackles last season and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection, and Toledo wide receiver Cody Thompson. He owns the school record with 30 career touchdown receptions.