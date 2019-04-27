Chiefs pick corner, running back, center on last day of NFL Draft (with highlight vids)

Rashad Fenton at the NFL Combine Former USC cornerback Rashad Fenton talks about his week at the NFL Combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former USC cornerback Rashad Fenton talks about his week at the NFL Combine.

It took the Chiefs more than four hours to get involved in the third day of the 2019 NFL Draft. When they did, the Chiefs addressed three needs: cornerback, running back and center.

The cornerback

South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton was selected in the sixth round, No. 201 overall.

The Chiefs entered the draft without a fourth-round selection and traded their fifth-round pick to the Rams on Friday to move up five spots in the second round.

Fenton led the Gamecocks with three interceptions last season. He also had 34 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, and six pass breakups.

He appeared in 48 games in four seasons with 30 starts, and he is also a kickoff-return specialist who averaged 24.8 yards per return in his career.

The Chiefs didn’t own a first-round pick. They took Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Virginia safety Juan Thornhill in the second round and Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders in the third round.

The running back

Running back Darwin Thompson, the Chiefs’ second selection in the sixth round, made the most of his one season at Utah State.





Thompson rushed for 1,044 yards and 6.82 yards per carry. He also rushed for 14 touchdowns. He was part of the nation’s second-highest scoring offense in 2018. He logged 23 receptions for a 15.3-yard average.

Thompson, 5-8, 200, spent his first two college years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The center

In the seventh round, the Chiefs selected Illinois center Nick Allegretti. He started 36 straight games for the Illini.

At his pro day, Allegretti turned in a 29.5-inch vertical leap.

The Chiefs figured to draft a center. They lost their primary starter at the position over the previous four years, Mitch Morse, to free agency.