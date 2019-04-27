Brian Waters to become newest member of Chiefs’ Ring of Honor

Former Chiefs guard Brian Waters THE KANSAS CITY STAR

Perhaps the greatest offensive line in Chiefs history received another accolade on Saturday when Brian Waters was announced as the team’s 2019 Ring of Honor recipient.

“It’s such a big award,” Waters said. “It’s a humbling experience.”

Waters played most of his career at left guard and spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Chiefs, starting in 2000. He entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1999 but was released in training camp. He had played tight end during his first three years at North Texas but moved to defensive end as a senior in college.

Waters didn’t stick with the Cowboys. The Chiefs signed him in 2000 and sent him to play with the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe, where he was converted to an offensive lineman.

The move worked. Waters eventually became a left guard and a six-time Pro Bowler. He was named to the All-Pro first team in 2004.

“It worked out great for everybody, I think,” Water said.

If one game stands out, it occurred in 2004. The Chiefs rushed for eight touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons and Waters was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Waters appeared in 163 games for the Chiefs with 149 starts. He was part of one of the top offensive lines in team history in the mid-2000s when joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Roaf and Shields along with Casey Wiegmann on a front that protected quarterback Trent Green and blocked for running backs Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson.

Also part of those powerful offenses was tight end Tony Gonzalez, who entered the Chiefs and Pro Football halls of fame last season. Waters joined Gonzalez as a first-time candidate on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot in 2018 but fell short in the voting.

Waters also was one of the team’s top off-field ambassadors and was honored as the NFL’s Walter Payton Award winner in 2009 for his community-service efforts.