Tyreek Hill reportedly will join Chiefs at Monday’s offseason workout

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to attend the beginning of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NBC Sports.

Hill has not made a public comment since Overland Park police, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Department for Children and Families confirmed they are investigating alleged incidents of battery and child abuse or neglect involving Hill at his home.

The Chiefs will have their first offseason workouts on Monday, and coach Andy Reid and an unknown number of players will be made available to talk with the media.

Earlier this month, Hill shared a video on his YouTube page that showed he was preparing for the upcoming season.

At one point, Hill said in the video: “Two times a day, baby. Cheetah coming back, man. Stronger, baby. Fastest in the game.”

Reid, general manager Brett Veach and other team officials said at last month’s NFL owners meetings that they have not contacted Hill since news of the initial investigation broke. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined comment. The investigations remain ongoing and no charges have been filed.



