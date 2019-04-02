‘Cheetah coming back:’ Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill shares video of offseason workout routine

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill after winning AFC West: ‘We just want to win a Super Bowl’ Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, saying "We are all focused...it feels great, but we just want to win a Super Bowl." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, saying "We are all focused...it feels great, but we just want to win a Super Bowl."

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a video to his YouTube channel on Tuesday in which he makes his first public comments since the Overland Park police, Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Department for Children and Families confirmed they are investigating alleged incidents of battery and child abuse or neglect involving Hill at his home.

The video showed Hill working to prepare for the 2019 season.

“We don’t take no days off. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to work to be the best, baby,” Hill said in the video. “You’ve got to prove you’re the best every Sunday, too. Everyday, for real, you’ve got to prove you’re the best everyday for real, because there’s no telling who’s working right now. AB (Antonio Bryant) could be working, Julio (Jones) could be working, Odell (Beckham Jr.) could be working, DeAndre (Hopkins) could be working. So I’m trying to outrun them.

“Two times a day, baby. Cheetah coming back, man. Stronger, baby. Fastest in the game.”

The video shows Hill working with trainer Luther Glover at ETA Athletic Training in Lenexa.

Hill did not mention the investigations in the video. Later in it, Hill said: “Small city, but I got a bigger dream. How about that? Bigger dream, man, so if I can do it, anybody can do it. ...

“I am my own man. I just want to be great, though. I want better for my family, and I will get better for my family. More for my family, too. How about that, baby? Cheetah gang is the only way. Cheetah way is the only way. ... Shout out to Chiefs Kingdom, though, man. Behind your boy 110 percent. I stay working for you all.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and other team officials said at last month’s NFL owners meetings that they have not contacted Hill since news of the initial investigation broke. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined comment. The investigations remain ongoing and no charges have been filed.

“We don’t have the whole grasp of it yet,” Veach said. “We’re still working through it. We just don’t have all the information right now. Once we do, we’ll be able to make a decision that’s in the best interest of the organization.”