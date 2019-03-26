Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he hasn’t spoken to Tyreek Hill during investigation

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he hasn’t spoken with Tyreek Hill since learning that his star wide receiver is under investigation for alleged incidents that took place at Hill’s home.

“I have not, no,” Reid said at NFL’s annual owners’ meetings on Tuesday. “Our counsel’s told us not to do that. I have not been in contact with him.

“I really don’t even have a further statement from what we put out. Really nothing’s happened there. There’s no news on that.”

Hill has been involved in an investigation after police took reports of battery and child abuse or neglect earlier this month at the Overland Park home he shares with his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

A source close to the situation said Espinal has been in contact with Overland Park police and that one incident was against the couple’s 3-year-old son, resulting in a broken arm.

Overland Park police said last week that they are investigating two alleged incidents involving Hill, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families said it is also investigating.

Reid told reporters Tuesday that he hasn’t thought about planning for the season as if Hill’s not going to be there.

“I haven’t even gone there,” Reid said. “I’m just letting it take its course.”

Asked again if he’s fearful of not having Hill, one of the NFL’s best players, in his offense, Reid focused on the team’s other weapons.

“The great thing about football is it’s a team sport,” he said. “Whether a player is there or not there, we keep rolling. That’s how we do.”

The Chiefs drafted Hill in 2016 despite a previous conviction for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, stemming from a 2014 incident where he choked and punched Espinal while she was eight weeks pregnant with their son. His conviction was dismissed and ordered expunged in August 2018 when he completed three years of probation.

While Reid said the organization has had conversations about what they would do in various outcomes of the new investigation involving Hill, he didn’t share the details of those discussions.

“We’ve talked, but I’m not going to go into it,” he said. “We’ve talked. There’s nothing more really to report than what we talked about before. The statement we put out. We had the initial talk, but there’s nothing that’s kind of followed up on that.”

The situation with Hill, 25, comes four months after the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt following publication of a video that showed him punching and kicking a woman in the hallway of his Cleveland residence.

Hunt was released hours after the video began circulating on social media, but Hill’s fate will likely take longer to determine.

“You always want to make sure everybody’s OK and then let it run its course, make sure that you let that part happen,” Reid said. “That’s what we’re doing right now.

“That’s the stage we’re in. As a coach or a human, you’re going to have things that happen. You deal with it.”