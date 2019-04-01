NFL announces voluntary offseason workout dates for Chiefs, other teams around league

The return of football isn’t that far away — kind of.

Like most NFL clubs, Chiefs will start the first phase of offseason workouts on April 15 and conclude with a mandatory veteran minicamp from June 11-13.

The Chiefs will also hold three “organized team activity” (OTA) workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30 and June 4-7.

There will be a rookie minicamp after the draft (April 25-27), but those dates haven’t been announced yet.

All OTAs are voluntary, and there won’t be any contact permitted in practice. But the Chiefs can use that time to work on 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Following the mandatory veteran minicamp, the Chiefs will return to St. Joseph for training camp at Missouri Western State University in late July. This marks the last year of the Chiefs’ 10-year deal to hold training camp at Missouri Western, and change could be on the horizon.

Other teams have started holding their training camps at home.

“We’re in the minority now in terms of NFL clubs that go away (for training camp),” Donovan said at NFL’s league meetings in Arizona last week. “With the facility that we have, we could easily do it at home.

“It’s possible and we’ll always look at that. We do a lot of sharing information at this meeting with other clubs on what’s the pro and what’s the con. If you’re asking me today if we’ll be back, I’d say yes.”