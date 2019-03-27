Mahomes had one heck of a debut season as Chiefs’ starter. He’s primed for an encore

He captured the league MVP award after just one season as a starter, but Patrick Mahomes still has plenty of room for improvement.

To build on the success of last season’s 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards, Mahomes will spend ample time studying his film, all the while knowing defensive coordinators around the league will be doing the exact same thing in an attempt to find the quarterback’s kryptonite.

“He’s very self driven, and he’ll take that challenge on the right way,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week. “He has an opportunity to look at his tape from this past year and study it and then we’ll add new things. We’ll see how all that works.”

The task of staying ahead of the league’s defensive coordinators also falls on Reid and his mad-scientist ability to draw up innovative plays.

While Mahomes watches compilations of his plays, Reid is tasked with drawing up ways to thwart opponents.

“Great players want you to find one more thing to make them even greater,” Reid said. “As a coach, that’s what they want you to do.

“And so that’s our challenge, all of us, to go find something for our players to give them and to teach them, to give them that opportunity to be great at what they do.

“That’s what makes the team better. That’s what we’re doing.”