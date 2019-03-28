Chiefs, defensive star Chris Jones engaged in ongoing talks toward contract extension

Chris Jones will be a Chief this coming season. That much is certain.





But beyond that?

The 6-foot-6 defensive lineman is set to be a free agent in 2020, but the Chiefs want to lock him into a new contract before that happens. Jones is eligible for a contract extension, and the Chiefs are currently in conversations — negotiations — with his representation to make it happen.

But that doesn’t mean it’s going to come together anytime soon.

“There’s a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he’s certainly a guy that we’ve targeted and would love to get done,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “The conversations have started.

“I wouldn’t say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve had two to three of these conversations and they’re getting better.”

After trading Dee Ford and releasing both Justin Houston and Eric Berry, Jones is poised to be one of the leaders in a young Chiefs defense.

He’s also going to be responsible for continuing to generate significant pressure from the interior.

Last season, Jones led the team with 15.5 sacks.