Chiefs

Chiefs propose rule changes to overtime, review of personal fouls

By Brooke Pryor

March 08, 2019 09:26 PM

Andy Reid speaks with media at 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about a number of things from the status of safety Eric Berry to new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo while meeting the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about a number of things from the status of safety Eric Berry to new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo while meeting the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis.
By

Two of the nine rule changes for the upcoming year proposed by NFL teams were made by the Chiefs.

The first, hinted at by general manager Brett Veach at the NFL Scouting Combine, is an amendment to current NFL overtime rules.

Under the proposed amendment to Rule 16, each team would possess the ball at least once in overtime, even if the first team scores a touchdown. Overtime would also be eliminated in the preseason.

And the coin toss would be eliminated from overtime. Instead, the team that won the initial coin toss would choose whether to kick or receive or which goal to defend.

”Everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do,” Veach said on PFT Live. “I don’t really see the downside of having that — especially when you have a player like Patrick Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun, and I think a lot of people — if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game — they certainly wouldn’t have wanted to miss that overtime. It would have been fun. But again, that’s something the league will work out. Those guys are smarter than me, so they’ll figure out what the best plan of attack is.”

The Chiefs, of course, lost the AFC Championship Game when they lost the coin toss and the Patriots scored a touchdown on their first possession of overtime. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense never got a chance to score.

The Chiefs also proposed an amendment to Rule 15, Section 2, to add review of personal fouls (called or not called on the field) as plays subject to coaches’ challenge in the instant replay system.

NFL owners will consider the rule changes when league meetings open in Phoenix on March 24.

Fellow AFC West team Denver made three proposals, including one that would provide an alternative to the onside kick that would allow a trailing team an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring.

Denver also proposed making all fourth down plays spotted short of the line to be subject to automatic review in the instant replay system and all try attempts to be subject to automatic review.

Other club rule proposals can be found here.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.


Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  