Poll: Which free-agent safety should the Chiefs should try to sign?

On Tuesday, NFL teams parted ways with two safeties who have appeared in a combined nine Pro Bowls, adding to a deep pool of talent on the free-agent market at the position.

The Ravens released Eric Weddle and the Giants said they wouldn’t use the franchise tag on Landon Collins.

The Chiefs have been rumored to be interested in adding a safety during the offseason, and there are no fewer than nine strong candidates who could fit the bill.

Which one should the Chiefs sign? Here is a snippet of information on the nine and a poll follows, so please vote and/or leave a comment:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Landon Collins: Spent all four seasons with the Giants and made three Pro Bowls. He is 25 years old.

Eric Weddle: He’s played 12 seasons (nine with Chargers, three with Ravens) and made six Pro Bowls. He is 34 years old.

Earl Thomas: Thomas’ first nine seasons have been with the Seahawks and he’s been selected for six Pro Bowls. He will turn 30 in May.

Tyrann Mathieu: Was with the Texans last year after spending five seasons with Arizona. He will be 27 in May. He was in one Pro Bowl.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Traded to Washington at midseason last year from Green Bay where he played his first four seasons. He was in one Pro Bowl and will turn 27 in December.

Adrian Amos: The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Bears.

Kenny Vaccaro: Spent last season with the Titans after playing his five seasons with the Saints. He is 28.

Adrian Phillips: Selected for his first Pro Bowl last year, his fifth with the Chargers. He will turn 27 this month.

Lamarcus Joyner: The 28-year-old has been with the Rams his entire five-season career.

Here is the poll: