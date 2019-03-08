Chiefs

NFL/Chiefs free agent tracker: Scratch safety Eric Weddle off list of possible targets

By Brooke Pryor

March 08, 2019 04:15 PM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about a number of things from the status of safety Eric Berry to new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo while meeting the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis.
Here is a rundown of all the NFL free agency news affecting the Chiefs. Follow it throughout the signing frenzy for key comings and goings as teams part ways with (and/or bring in) players.

The latest updates are on top:

Weddle to Rams: 4 p.m. Friday

At least one potential addition for the Chiefs has come off the board.

Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports. Weddle, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week, agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, per NFL Network.

Weddle’s deal came together quickly after the 34-year-old arrived in L.A. on Thursday night, according to an ESPN report.

