Bob Sutton, the former Chiefs defensive coordinator, lands a new job in the NFL

Bob Sutton is staying in the NFL.

After being fired by the Chiefs less than a month ago, the former defensive coordinator has accepted a senior assistant role with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to a release from the Falcons, Sutton is expected to help with in-game strategy, clock management, timeout usage and replay review.

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn is also the team’s defensive coordinator. He wanted an assistant coach like Sutton to help with some of those details.





“Calling the defense, spending the extra time to get that right, and making sure our style and identity come across in the right way are exciting challenges,” Quinn said in a release. “Adding someone with Bob’s knowledge and experience to assist with clock and game-management strategies will help us be the best version of the Falcons that we can be in 2019.”







Sutton will take a role previously held by offensive line coach Kyle Flood, who recently accepted a similar post with Alabama.





After a six-year run as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, Sutton was relieved of his duties on Jan. 22. Two days later, Steve Spagnuolo was announced as Sutton’s replacement. The Chiefs had one of the worst defensive units in the NFL last season, finishing 31st in total yards allowed per game (405.5) and passing yards allowed per game (273.4).