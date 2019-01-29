Chiefs

No, Tony Romo didn’t get Bob Sutton fired from the Chiefs ... It just looked that way

By Brooke Pryor

January 29, 2019 04:52 PM

Tony Romo on Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy: You don’t luck your way into that

Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo says Patrick Mahomes is leading a surge of young quarterback talent that's reinvigorating the NFL. And, Romo says, Mahomes' MVP candidacy isn't a fluke.
ATLANTA

We get it. Tony Romo can see the future.

Or something like it.

But the Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS analyst said Tuesday that his knack for predicting the New England Patriots’ next play in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game loss didn’t get defensive coordinator Bob Sutton fired.

“I think what you find in the NFL, it goes much deeper,” Romo said. “When any coach doesn’t have a job the next year, it’s not one game, it’s not one moment — it’s a collection. It’s like players. Evaluate it, like everybody. Coach (Bob) Sutton’s been incredible his whole career. You know, sometimes coaches make changes for different reasons. You’d have to ask coach (Andy) Reid that.”

Romo is right.

Sutton’s body of work contributed more to his Jan. 22 dismissal than Romo’s ability to call out Tom Brady’s next move.

The Chiefs’ dismal defense, though seemingly improved at times, finished 31st in yards allowed per game and 24th in points allowed per game.

That probably had more to do with Sutton’s dismissal and Steve Spagnuolo’s hire as the Chiefs’ new defensive coordinator than anything Romo said by way of analysis.

But there’s no denying that Romo, nicknamed Romo-stradamus by broadcast-booth partner Jim Nantz, has a freaky ability to see into the future. Maybe he’s psychic. Or maybe he was an NFL quarterback for 13 years.

Decide for yourself.

