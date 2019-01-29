No, Tony Romo didn’t get Bob Sutton fired from the Chiefs ... It just looked that way

We get it. Tony Romo can see the future.

Or something like it.

But the Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS analyst said Tuesday that his knack for predicting the New England Patriots’ next play in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game loss didn’t get defensive coordinator Bob Sutton fired.





Tony Romo asked how he felt about essentially getting Bob Sutton fired after his see-into-the-future play-by-play in the AFC Championship pic.twitter.com/ikVhN4pCSD — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 29, 2019

“I think what you find in the NFL, it goes much deeper,” Romo said. “When any coach doesn’t have a job the next year, it’s not one game, it’s not one moment — it’s a collection. It’s like players. Evaluate it, like everybody. Coach (Bob) Sutton’s been incredible his whole career. You know, sometimes coaches make changes for different reasons. You’d have to ask coach (Andy) Reid that.”

Romo is right.

Sutton’s body of work contributed more to his Jan. 22 dismissal than Romo’s ability to call out Tom Brady’s next move.

The Chiefs’ dismal defense, though seemingly improved at times, finished 31st in yards allowed per game and 24th in points allowed per game.

That probably had more to do with Sutton’s dismissal and Steve Spagnuolo’s hire as the Chiefs’ new defensive coordinator than anything Romo said by way of analysis.

But there’s no denying that Romo, nicknamed Romo-stradamus by broadcast-booth partner Jim Nantz, has a freaky ability to see into the future. Maybe he’s psychic. Or maybe he was an NFL quarterback for 13 years.

Tony Romo received an elite grade for his prediction on this call of the Brady-to-Gronk catch late in the AFC Championship Game.pic.twitter.com/58E1MsqmCR — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 21, 2019

Decide for yourself.