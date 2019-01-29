With new deal struck, Chiefs make it 10 straight training camps at Missouri Western

The Chiefs will make it a decade of training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., this year.

The team and Missouri Western State University announced on Tuesday that the Chiefs will train at the Griffons’ facilities for the 10th straight year.

The Chiefs and Missouri Western are exercising a mutual option signed before the 2018 camp. There is not a deal beyond this year.

The Chiefs returned to Missouri in 2010 after spending nearly two decades in River Falls, Wis.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

When the team, then known as the Texans, moved from Dallas to KC for the 1963 season, the soon-to-be-renamed Chiefs trained at William Jewell College in Liberty.

The NFL trend has been to keep training camp at teams’ home facilities. In 2001, nine of 31 teams didn’t travel to training camp. Last year, 21 of 32 teams held camp within 10 miles of their home offices.