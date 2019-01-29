Younger Chiefs defenders figure to be primary beneficiaries of possible switch to 4-3

Football’s two main base defenses are the 3-4 and 4-3. The 3-4 alignment of three defensive linemen and four linebackers has been the Chiefs’ approach under Andy Reid.

But a 4-3, a more traditional alignment with four defensive lineman and three linebackers, could be in the team’s future under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, named last week to replace Bob Sutton.

Such a switch can be radical, as players are asked to adjust to new roles and responsibilities. But if the Chiefs head in this direction, much of their current roster makeup seems well-suited for change.

Let’s break down the Chiefs defense that started the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots and project how it might look next season in a new scheme, with some ideas about personnel decisions facing the organization.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Defensive end

Starters: Chris Jones and Allen Bailey

Jones was terrific in his third NFL season, leading the team and finishing third in the NFL with 15½ sacks. He set an NFL record by recording a sack in 11 straight games, and his strength and speed should allow him to continue to thrive as a gap-shooting 4-3 tackle. Jones, who hits free agency after 2020, figures to be a contract-extension priority.

Bailey, coming off a solid season in which he led the Chiefs’ interior defensive lineman in snaps, is a free agent and could be back with a shorter-term deal. Bailey, 30, has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs and could play end or tackle in a 4-3.

Tackle

Starter: Derrick Nnadi

Nnadi’s playing time increased as his rookie season progressed and he and Xavier Williams are well positioned to maintain their roles next season as run-stoppers who take on double teams.

Outside linebacker

Starters: Justin Houston and Dee Ford

Here’s where things get interesting. Houston and Ford worked well together, combing for 23 sacks. With their role likely changing to end, pass rushing remains the primary objective along with run responsibilities. Houston’s strength and Ford’s speed-rush quickness seem ideal for these positions, but can the Chiefs afford to keep both men?

Houston will have a $21 million cap hit in 2019. Ford, coming off his best and healthiest season, could be in line for long-term deal, but a franchise tag may make more sense. That figures to be about $16 million next season. Ford has made it clear that he’d prefer to remain in Kansas City and said after the season he would sign the franchise tag if offered.

If the Chiefs don’t move on from Houston, 30, they’ll likely ask him to restructure his deal.

Another possibility: Sign Ford, who will be 28 next season, to the franchise tag and trade him, freeing money to spend on younger players.

Perhaps no player will benefit more from a change than Breeland Speaks. He had his moments as a rookie, but a role as a 4-3 defensive end should fit his skill-set and body type better than a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker, where he at times seemed out of position.

Linebacker

Starters: Anthony Hitchens, Reggie Ragland

In his final season with the Dallas Cowboys, 2017, Hitchens played all three linebacker positions. That versatility should serve him well under Spagnuolo. Does Hitchens or Ragland play in the middle?

Houston could be a possibility as a strong-side, or Sam, linebacker.

The role of wide side, or Will, backer, who often works in space, seems an ideal fit for Dorian O’Daniel, the rookie who missed the Chiefs’ two playoff games with an ankle injury. He spent much of his college career at Clemson as a nickel back covering slot receivers.

Secondary

Starters: Eric Berry, Daniel Sorensen, Kendall Fuller, Steven Nelson

An alignment switch doesn’t affect the secondary, but the Chiefs have decisions to make here. The health of Berry, who appeared in three games (including the playoffs) this season, remains uncertain, and he’s set to take up $16.5 million in salary cap. But the Chiefs don’t have good financial options here. Nelson is a free agent.

The bottom line

Looking at the Chiefs’ current defensive roster, there appear to be more good fits than bad in a move to the 4-3.

The 4-3 scheme seems more suited to players like Speaks, Nnadi and O’Daniel. But alignment alone won’t fix the many problems of a unit that ranked 31st in yards allowed a year after the team brought in free agents like Hitchens and Williams and dedicated its draft to bolstering the defense.

Personnel moves, the draft and a more aggressive approach all factor into the solution for 2019 and beyond.

Even with a leaky defense, the Chiefs were an overtime loss away from playing in the Super Bowl. The hire of a new defensive coordinator and likely scheme change represent alterations made to push this team one game further.