Sausage to the end zone: Anthony Sherman scores second AFC TD of Pro Bowl

By Brooke Pryor

January 27, 2019 02:58 PM

Versatile Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, who leads the team in special teams snaps, signals Harrison Butker’s field goal is true during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
ORLANDO

You know what this Pro Bowl needed?

A little sausage.

And that’s exactly what Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman gave it in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. After receiving the handoff from teammate Patrick Mahomes, Sherman bullied his way up the middle for a one-yard touchdown run in the early minutes of the second quarter to cap off the AFC’s third drive and make it a 14-0 lead over the NFC.

To that point, Mahomes helped get the AFC to the red zone with a 50-yard completion Chargers WR Keenan Allen, and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gained 13 yards on an end around.

Like Mahomes, this is Sherman’s first Pro Bowl. It’s also the first Pro Bowl for Chiefs Eric Fisher and Dee Ford.

After the handoff to Sherman, Mahomes stayed on the sideline for the AFC’s next drive as Andrew Luck came in — and promptly threw an interception.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

