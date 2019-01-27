Sausage to the end zone: Anthony Sherman scores second AFC TD of Pro Bowl

You know what this Pro Bowl needed?

A little sausage.

And that’s exactly what Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman gave it in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. After receiving the handoff from teammate Patrick Mahomes, Sherman bullied his way up the middle for a one-yard touchdown run in the early minutes of the second quarter to cap off the AFC’s third drive and make it a 14-0 lead over the NFC.

To that point, Mahomes helped get the AFC to the red zone with a 50-yard completion Chargers WR Keenan Allen, and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gained 13 yards on an end around.

Like Mahomes, this is Sherman’s first Pro Bowl. It’s also the first Pro Bowl for Chiefs Eric Fisher and Dee Ford.

After the handoff to Sherman, Mahomes stayed on the sideline for the AFC’s next drive as Andrew Luck came in — and promptly threw an interception.