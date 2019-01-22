What tricks are up Patrick Mahomes’ sleeve for the Pro Bowl on Sunday?

Patrick Mahomes’ season isn’t over.
The Chiefs’ record-setting quarterback will play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., the NFL announced on Tuesday.
Maybe the ideal setting for more no-look or left-handed passes he displayed during a dazzling season as a first-year starter.
Mahomes was one of six Chiefs players selected for football’s all-star game, but players can pull out of the game. Tight end Travis Kelce, the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl in 2017, said he wasn’t playing in this year’s game. He’s being replaced by the Raiders’ Jared Cook.
Other Chiefs selected for the game are outside linebacker Dee Ford, tackle Eric Fisher, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fullback Anthony Sherman.
Mahomes, Fisher, Ford and Sherman are Pro Bowlers for the first time.
The Chiefs’ season ended on Sunday with a 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Mahomes finished the regular season with 50 touchdown passes, becoming the third NFL player to throw at least 50 scoring passes in a season. He also threw for 5,097 yards.
The second-year pro is a favorite to win the Associated Press’ MVP honor announced on Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl.
Mahomes’ appearance will mark the third straight for a Chiefs’ quarterback in the Pro Bowl. Alex Smith played in the previous two games.
