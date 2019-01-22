Chiefs

What tricks are up Patrick Mahomes’ sleeve for the Pro Bowl on Sunday?

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 22, 2019 02:25 PM

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes honored about Pro Bowl nominations

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Anthony Sherman are honored about being nominated to be on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster, but they and head coach Andy Reid have their sights set on finishing the season and being in the playoffs.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Anthony Sherman are honored about being nominated to be on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster, but they and head coach Andy Reid have their sights set on finishing the season and being in the playoffs.
By

Patrick Mahomes’ season isn’t over.

The Chiefs’ record-setting quarterback will play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Maybe the ideal setting for more no-look or left-handed passes he displayed during a dazzling season as a first-year starter.

Mahomes was one of six Chiefs players selected for football’s all-star game, but players can pull out of the game. Tight end Travis Kelce, the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl in 2017, said he wasn’t playing in this year’s game. He’s being replaced by the Raiders’ Jared Cook.

Other Chiefs selected for the game are outside linebacker Dee Ford, tackle Eric Fisher, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fullback Anthony Sherman.

Mahomes, Fisher, Ford and Sherman are Pro Bowlers for the first time.

The Chiefs’ season ended on Sunday with a 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes finished the regular season with 50 touchdown passes, becoming the third NFL player to throw at least 50 scoring passes in a season. He also threw for 5,097 yards.

The second-year pro is a favorite to win the Associated Press’ MVP honor announced on Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ appearance will mark the third straight for a Chiefs’ quarterback in the Pro Bowl. Alex Smith played in the previous two games.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  