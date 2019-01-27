Chiefs

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes tosses TD pass on first Pro Bowl drive, then engineers another

By Brooke Pryor

January 27, 2019 02:41 PM

Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during Friday’s Pro Bowl practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, Fla., just outside Orlando.
ORLANDO

This just in: Patrick Mahomes is still pretty good at football.

Playing in his first Pro Bowl, second-year quarterback opened the first possession of the game with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped with an 18-yard touchdown to Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

Mahomes reached into his bag of tricks early, attempting a no-look pass to Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the sixth play of the drive but Smith couldn’t handle it.

On the next play, he found Ebron for the score to go up 7-0.

Mahomes’ next drive wasn’t quite as successful. After opening up with a 33-yard completion to Raiders tight end Jared Cook out of his own end zone, Mahomes threw two incompletions — including a near-pick by Eagles DB Malcolm Jenkins — and Houston RB Lamar Miller attempted a short run. The AFC then had to punt the ball away late in the first quarter.

Mahomes then drove the AFC down the field for a TD drive capped by a short plunge by Chiefs teammate and fullback Anthony Sherman.

Interviewed on the sideline shortly after, Mahomes was asked about the best part of the Pro Bowl experience.

“Just being around all these guys,” he said. “Everybody’s going for the same goal.”

