Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets offseason plans, earns another MVP award

Hounded by TV cameras and screaming fans clamoring for the Chiefs quarterback from beyond a barrier, Patrick Mahomes hustled off the practice field in Orlando on Friday afternoon.

Some of his Pro Bowl teammates, fellow Chiefs players Anthony Sherman, Eric Fisher and Tyreek Hill, joked as they formed a makeshift barrier around Mahomes, acting as informal bodyguards to shield Mahomes from the crush of people trying to talk to or take pictures of the quarterback.

Every second of his time after the final Pro Bowl practice was meticulously scheduled as he bounced from interview to interview with his mom, sister, girlfriend and Chiefs receiver/pal Gehrig Dieter in tow, answering a couple of questions for the team website one minute and recording Chinese New Year greetings for another outlet a couple seconds later.

Chaos seems to follow the NFL’s up-and-coming star wherever he goes, but he should get a reprieve soon.

Following Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Mahomes plans to head back to Kansas City for a little bit. He’s then expecting to travel to Atlanta for the NFL Honors show, an awards ceremony that takes place the night before the Super Bowl. He’ll find out then if he’s the Associated Press’ NFL MVP. He learned Friday he earned Pro Football Focus’ MVP award.

After that, he said, he plans to return to Texas and get in some offseason training.

Mahomes’ offseason to-do list is pretty simple.

“Just getting better, physically and mentally, about being a quarterback and a leader,” he told the Star on Friday. “In order to take that next step, I’m going to have to become a better leader on the team and become a better quarterback in every aspect of the game.”