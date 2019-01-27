Chiefs’ De’Anthony Thomas arrested for suspected marijuana possession in Kansas

Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested Saturday on suspicsion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Allen County, Kan.

A mug shot of Thomas, 26, was published to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. According to the post, Thomas was booked into the Allen County Jail by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. He has since been released on bond.

A Chiefs spokesperson said the team is aware of the incident but has no further comment.

Allen County is located in Southeast Kansas. Its county seat is Iola, Kan.

Thomas, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2018, finished his fifth season with the Chiefs on the injured reserve list after fracturing his leg in practice in October. The injury occurred in the same leg he fractured in Week 17 of the previous season.

He had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in the first five weeks of the season. For his career, Thomas has 64 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Thomas is set to be a free agent when the market opens in a few months.

This is a developing story.