NFL investigating report of laser pointed at Tom Brady during AFC Championship Game

The NFL confirmed to The Star that it is looking into a report that a laser beam was directed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
Video from KMBC-TV shows a green light shone on Brady during the fourth quarter of the game, which New England won 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.
A Patriots spokesman told the Boston Herald the team had “no comment,” but they are aware of the NFL report.
After the game, Brady made no mention of a light, and it didn’t seem to affect Brady.
However, it was the second incident involving fans in the postseason. In the AFC divisional playoff game against the Colts, fans were chastised by Chiefs coach Andy Reid for throwing snowballs on the field.
KMBC reporter William Joy shared this video of the laser on Brady in Sunday’s game:
This wouldn’t be the first case of a fan with a laser at an NFL game.
In 2015, a Detroit Lions fan was banned for life from Ford Field after he pointed a laser at Buffalo Bills players.
