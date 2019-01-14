Chiefs

Even without power because of storm, ratings say KC found a way to watch Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 14, 2019

A winter stormed knocked out power for tens of thousands in Kansas City on Saturday. They still found a way to watch the Chiefs’ divisional-round playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The game on NBC delivered a 56.1 percent rating and 81 share in Kansas City in overnight ratings, according to the network.

The Chiefs’ previous divisional-round game, against the Steelers after the 2016 season, drew a 55.2 rating in Kansas City and was aired on a Sunday night.

The national rating was 16.6. The largest national audience was tuning in during the game’s final minutes, 32 million viewers.

Indianapolis was second in local market ratings at 44.5, followed by New Orleans (29.9), Richmond (27.4), Norfolk (26.4) and Denver (23.9).

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs at Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium will be broadcast on CBS and kicks off at 5:40 p.m. CBS also will air the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

