Wow: Check out all of the team records set by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense

The Chiefs made several new entries into the franchise record books during the 2018 regular season, especially on offense as Patrick Mahomes took control for the first time as the team’s starting quarterback.

Here’s a look, by the numbers, at those lofty marks as the Chiefs play host to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday:

Patrick Mahomes, QB

50 — passing touchdowns, season (old record, 30, by Len Dawson in 1964)

5,097 — passing yards, season (4,591, Trent Green, 2004)

113.8 — passer rating, season (104.7, Alex Smith, 2017)

13 — 100.0-plus passer-rating games, season (10, Steve DeBerg, 1990)

383 — passes completed, season (369, Green, 2004)

10 — 300-yard passing games, season (8, Green, 2004)

75 — 20-yard passes, season (59, Green, 2004)

9 (tie) — 20-yard passes, game, at L.A. Rams (9, Matt Cassel at Denver, 2010)

6 (tie) — touchdown passes, game, at L.A. Rams (6, Dawson vs. Denver, 1964)

Travis Kelce, TE

103 — receptions, season (102, Tony Gonzalez, 2004)

1,336 — receiving yards, tight end, season (1,258, Gonzalez, 2004)

168 — receiving yards, game, tight end (160, Kelce vs. Denver, 2016)

Tyreek Hill, WR

1,479 — most receiving yards, season (1,391, Derrick Alexander, 2000)

2,662 — most receiving yard consecutive seasons (2,429, Carlos Carson, 1983-84)

6 (tie) — most 100-yard receiving games (6 others, last Travis Kelce, 2016)

27 — most 20-yard receptions, season (24, Alexander, 2000)

5 (tie) — most 20-yard receptions, game (twice) at LA Chargers, at LA Rams

Harrison Butker, K

65 — PATs, season (58, Morten Anderson, 2003)

69 — PATs attempted, season (60, Lawrence Tynes, 2004)

Chris Jones, DL

11 — consecutive games with a sack (NFL record)

Team records

565 — points, season (484, 2003)

35.3 — scoring average (32.0, 1966)

5 (tie) — 40-point games (5, 2003)

12 — 30-point games (8, three times)

71 — touchdowns, season (63, 2003)

6,810 — most net yards, season (6.695, 2004)