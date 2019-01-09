Snow is in weekend forecast; What that means for Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game

A winter storm is threatening to move into the Kansas City area later this week, bringing the chance of snow and colder temperatures on Friday and Saturday.
But don’t go selling your Chiefs’ playoff tickets yet. Temperatures should climb above freezing Saturday afternoon, making any accumulation of snow short lived, according to an early forecast from the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
The winter weather is expected to move into the Kansas City metro area around sunrise Friday, with a brief period of wintry mix possible in southeast Kansas and western Missouri. The precipitation could cause slick spots on bridges and untreated roads for the morning commute, according to the weather service.
As temperatures climb near 40 degrees, any precipitation will primarily be in the form of rain Friday. But as the sun sets, the rain will likely transition over to snow as temperatures fall below freezing, according to the weather service.
Overnight Friday, the chance of snow increases with only minor accumulations possible. Central and eastern Missouri will see the greatest chance for accumulating snow.
Precipitation is expected to continue to fall on Saturday. Snow will switch over to a mix of rain, drizzle and snow in the afternoon as temperatures climb above freezing. The high Saturday is expected be in the upper 30s.
Because the weekend is still days away, its too early to forecast snow amounts.
“As our confidence in the forecast increases, we’ll have more details!” the National Weather Service said on its Facebook Page.
