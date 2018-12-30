Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder bangs drum before Chiefs game against Raiders

Bill Snyder was back on a football field Sunday.

Not as a coach, the position he’d known for nearly six decades, but as a fan at the Chiefs’ game.

Snyder pounded the ceremonial drum before Sunday’s season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

The weekly honor is often given to a regionally popular figure. Earlier this season, former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez and Royals outfielder Alex Gordon banged the drum just before kickoff.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Snyder, 79, spent 27 years as Kansas State’s head coach before retiring in late November. He went 215-117-1 in his career and was the architect of one of the greatest turnaround jobs in college football history.

Former K-State head football coach Bill Snyder met with Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson on the sidelines before Sunday’s football game with the Oakland Raiders on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Snyder also was known for hand-written notes to players, including opponents. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said when he played for Texas Tech he received two notes from Snyder congratulating him on good games.

Arrowhead Stadium also was the site of one of Snyder’s biggest victories. In 2003, his Wildcats defeated top-ranked Oklahoma 35-7 in the Big 12 Championship Game.