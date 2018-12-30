Chiefs

Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder bangs drum before Chiefs game against Raiders

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 30, 2018 05:34 PM

Former Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder beats the drum at Arrowhead Stadium before the start of Sunday's December 30, 2018, football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.
Former Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder beats the drum at Arrowhead Stadium before the start of Sunday's December 30, 2018, football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.
Bill Snyder was back on a football field Sunday.

Not as a coach, the position he’d known for nearly six decades, but as a fan at the Chiefs’ game.

Snyder pounded the ceremonial drum before Sunday’s season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

The weekly honor is often given to a regionally popular figure. Earlier this season, former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez and Royals outfielder Alex Gordon banged the drum just before kickoff.

Snyder, 79, spent 27 years as Kansas State’s head coach before retiring in late November. He went 215-117-1 in his career and was the architect of one of the greatest turnaround jobs in college football history.

Former K-State head football coach Bill Snyder met with Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson on the sidelines before Sunday's football game with the Oakland Raiders on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Snyder also was known for hand-written notes to players, including opponents. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said when he played for Texas Tech he received two notes from Snyder congratulating him on good games.

Arrowhead Stadium also was the site of one of Snyder’s biggest victories. In 2003, his Wildcats defeated top-ranked Oklahoma 35-7 in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

